The City of Frankfort has a new full-time city manager — at least for the next 60 days.
Tom Russell, Frankfort-Franklin County’s emergency management director who formerly held the title of interim city manager, was made full time for a term “not to exceed 60 days” by a 3-2 city commission vote.
Russell had held the interim city manager position from mid-August until Friday’s meeting.
Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Kyle Thompson, the two “no” votes, protested the move. Both had previously voted to remove Russell from his capacity as interim city manager due to concerns about his seasonal status running out after nine consecutive months on the job. His seasonal designation was slated to end on April 1.
After an hourlong closed session in which the commission discussed both Russell’s position and candidates for filling the role on a longer-term basis, Commissioner Leesa Unger made the initial motion to hire Russell full time starting April 1 at a salary of $130,000 but not to exceed 60 days. Russell was already making $130,000 annually as interim city manager.
Commissioner Kelly May and Mayor Layne Wilkerson joined Unger in voting yes.
Russell said that in the next 60 days he will continue to work as emergency management director. Human Resources Director Kathy Fields said that the city will no longer pay him in his emergency management capacity by April.
Fields said that the commission's vote will immediately trigger a payment exceeding $20,000 to Russell’s retirement account, and will cost the city more in retirement and insurance per month going forward.
“His continued service beyond nine months in the fiscal year will trigger retroactive employer retirement contributions from July 1, 2020, going forward,” Fields said. “That cost through mid-March was calculated at $20,088. Future additional costs to his existing wages would be $2,406 per month for employer retirement contributions and payment for medical insurance.”
Waldridge, who was the only member on the previous commission to vote against Russell’s salary, called the decision to make Russell full time “madness.”
“I think that this is just continuing on with the last city commission's madness, and I will not support it,” Waldridge said. “I don't think that our community should be happy with the decision. I appreciate Tommy and all that he has done, but I do think this is not in the best interest, regardless of what anyone says, for our city."
Thompson agreed, recalling the earlier meeting in which he and Waldridge voted to relieve Russell of his interim city manager duties. He also suggested that City Attorney Laura Ross, who is currently assistant city manager, could take over Russell’s duties until a permanent city manager is chosen.
“It is extremely unfortunate that we have gotten to this point,” Thompson said. “We made this motion in one of our first meetings of the city commission to correct the wrongs of the previous commission. And it was shot down by three members — the reason being is that we knew we were going to get to this point in March and here we are. Now this decision is going to cost us significantly.”
Wilkerson defended the decision to keep Russell for consistency in city leadership. He also pointed out that Russell’s post is temporary, as the city is moving forward with the hiring process for a new city manager.
“I feel like the continuity of this is important right now,” Wilkerson said. “And I feel like this is, frankly, going to help the staff … . This is not a permanent decision, but I do think it is in the best interest of the city right now."
Other business
The city commission said it had narrowed its search for the next city manager to seven candidates. Twenty-four candidates applied for the position initially, per Fields.
Wilkerson suggested that each commissioner nominate one person with either a residence or business within the city limits to form a citizen interview committee.
Fields said that she will begin reaching out to candidates for the job and assign interview spots for March 30, 31 and April 1.
The commission also approved a proposal from IT Director Bobby Ripy that the city spend nearly $36,000 to purchase 60 computers.
Russell said that the city had already planned to budget for such a purchase next year.
“We had money already budgeted for next year’s equipment budget,” he said. “Those monies would be taken from next year’s budget to make it kind of a wash.”
Wilkerson earlier this week confirmed that the purchase was related to a hack of city IT servers that was identified last weekend. Sources have told The State Journal that the city is being held ransom due to the hack’s effect on city servers.
