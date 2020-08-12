The Frankfort City Commission took no action to replace recently fired city manager Keith Parker at a special meeting on Wednesday called to consider appointing an interim city manager.
Coming out of a closed session, Mayor Bill May called for a second special meeting, which will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. All signs point to current Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tom Russell as the pick for the appointment.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge stated after the closed session that the commission was “doing the order for Tommy tomorrow,” and she directed a question at Russell related to his current duties.
Before the commission went into closed session, Waldridge made a motion to name Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley the interim city manager. No commissioner seconded her motion.
After the closed session, Waldridge also asked May if he thought it was OK for Russell to take the position given his current role of coordinating local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
May explained that emergency directors and their deputies work on a rotation schedule which has them not working for 3 months of the year, implying that the two current deputies would step up to coordinate response while Russell would take interim city manager duties.
All commissioners spoke highly of Russell, including Waldridge.
“I have the utmost confidence in him to provide a smooth transition,” Tippett said. “He has intimate knowledge of the organization and I have no doubt about his ability to lead … . He can coordinate these two issues (COVID-19 response and city business) and make them seamless.”
Parker, in his first public comment following his firing, told The State Journal after the meeting that he supports Russell being named interim city manager.
“I think staff and the community should support Tommy,” Parker said. “There are some negotiations going on now that will change our community forever and we need to show some sort of continuity for our community.”
The commission also voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the University of Kentucky and a payment for CAD software.
May closed the meeting seemingly defending the fact that Russell’s potential appointment wasn’t predetermined by his own agenda before the meeting. He told Waldridge that someone brought the possibility of Russell as interim city manager to him, as opposed to orchestrating the move himself.
“There’s no personal or hidden agenda there,” May said. “I have continued, and I will continue, to serve with fierce integrity and openness, as I’ve done since I’ve been in office.”
Eric Whisman responds to residency questions
Tensions rose near the end of the meeting, as Commissioner Eric Whisman was granted a point of personal privilege to respond to a recent allegation by Waldridge that Whisman doesn’t live within city limits.
As Whisman began, Waldridge interrupted him by pointing out that what he was discussing was not on the agenda. May intervened, saying that Waldridge was out of order.
“This is the reality show that this commissioner wants to see,” Whisman said, then flashing a copy of driver’s license to the camera.
Upon Whisman’s request, City Solicitor Laura Ross verified that Whisman provided leases, a driver’s license and billing statements for the last three years as proof of his city residence.
Whisman then appeared to bring up potential legal action against Waldridge.
“Ms. Waldridge, you’ve now created a legally liable —” he started before May interrupted him, questioning the appropriateness of his comments.
“Thank you, my lawyer is listening,” Waldridge responded.
The two commissioners did not further discuss any legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.