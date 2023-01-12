In the short few weeks since George Russell, a world traveler and Frankfort fixture, passed away on Dec. 30, it has become abundantly clear that Frankfort and Kentucky as a whole are a lesser place without him.
Russell spent decades working in Kentucky and world politics, helping localities hold free and fair elections while simultaneously endearing himself to his friends and neighbors here in Frankfort.
Russell was born in Georgia and spent time in Texas where he attended Abilene Christian University. After spending two years in Chile volunteering with the Peace Corps during the mid-1960s, he took a job at the University of Kentucky Extension Service.
From there he was hired on to U.S. Sen. Wendell Ford's staff which would start career in Kentucky politics that would last several decades.
After his time in Washington, D.C., he worked on Martha Layne Collins gubernatorial campaign and in her administration after she took office in 1983.
During that time, Russell met Crit Luallen, who would go on to be a Kentucky lieutenant governor and state auditor.
"George was one of the most interesting and fascinating people I have ever known," Luallen said of her friend of more than 40 years.
In his time on the Collins campaign Luallen said that Russell worked tirelessly to reach people from all over the commonwealth and encourage them to take part in the election.
"At that point in time, no one believed a woman could win a governors race in Kentucky," Luallen remembered. "The hierarchy of the Democratic Party was all lead by men. It was assumed that someone from that tradition would be elected governor, but George coordinated that campaign. He worked really hard to bring people into the fold and engage as many people as possible to achieve what was perceived to be an impossible quest."
Outside of the professional realm, Russell built a massive network of good and loyal friends. While he did not have a lot of close family ties, he had plenty of friends that he counted as family. Case in point being his godchildren, Trey and Megan Greenwell.
Much like Russell's friends in government, Trey Greenwell remember his godfather as someone who did his absolute best to get the best out of people and involve them in whatever he was involved with at that time.
"George would make sure that people were always included," Greenwell noted.
Greenwell remembered when he was home from college for summer break and working a job for the state, Russell would regularly invite his godson and any of his friends who happened to be available for lunch.
"We would meet at Harry's and he would ask me and everyone of my friends how they were doing and about their grades," Greenwell remembered fondly. "He never met a stranger. His point of view on it was, 'if you're important to Trey or Megan, then you are important to me'"
Russell would continue to work in and around the capital through the 80s and 90s before retiring 1999 as the executive director of the State Board of Elections and Registry of Election Finance.
While he was retiring from the state government, he was by no means done working.
Over the next 20 years he would go on 19 missions to help foreign governments hold free and fair elections all over the world as part of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Luallen related that Russell would often times travel to countries rife with violent political unrest, and that despite the dangers and hard work he counted the experience as the highlight of his career.
"He thought that it was so important that America be a symbol to the rest of the world of the value of democracy and to ensure that there were free and fair elections all over the world," she said. He had an insatiable curiosity. He wanted to go all over and learn as much as he could about the world."
Whether he was navigating the political halls of the Capitol trying to make life better for Kentuckians or he was reasoning with an obstinate governing official in what used to be an Eastern Bloc nation or he was giving advice to his friends, people who knew him say that his demeanor did not change much from situation to situation.
"He had little things that he could do to make you feel special," Greenwell related. "He always had a since of swagger, a confidence to him. Not arrogance by any means. It was a matter of confidence that made you feel comfortable talking to him. That if you went to him for advice, he would make you feel like the advice you were receiving was based on experience and knowledge. He instilled that confidence into other people."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.