George Russell pic.jpg

George Russell on one of his many trips overseas. (Photo submitted) 

In the short few weeks since George Russell, a world traveler and Frankfort fixture, passed away on Dec. 30, it has become abundantly clear that Frankfort and Kentucky as a whole are a lesser place without him. 

Russell spent decades working in Kentucky and world politics, helping localities hold free and fair elections while simultaneously endearing himself to his friends and neighbors here in Frankfort.

