101921_FirePreventionNight_hb_web-3.jpg

Laura Driskell helps her son, Cayden, 3, navigate the bicycle course during the Frankfort Fire and EMS Fire Prevention Night event Saturday in the parking lot at Western Hills High School. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Safety was the main priority Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Western Hills High School during the Frankfort Fire and EMS Fire Prevention Night event. 

Frankfort Fire Marshal Matthew Marshall greeted more than 300 guests as they arrived at the event. 

Marshall said this was the third year the fire department hosted the event, having to skip 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"I wanted to make it bigger and bring in larger things like the helicopter," Marshall said. "It was cool to see it come in and take it off."

101921_FirePreventionNight_hb_web-7.jpg

Thad Roark, a training consultant with KU and LGE, demonstrates how balloons can caught electrical outages during the Frankfort Fire and EMS Fire Prevention Night event Saturday in the parking lot at Western Hills High School. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Also at the event were fire trucks, police cars, an electrical demonstration and bike and bus safety information. The Franklin County Health Department was there administering COVID-19 vaccines and the Red Cross was there providing signups for smoke detector installations in homes.

"It’s not all about entertainment," Marshall said. "We want to entertain and bring the community together, but hope to drive home safety tips.

"When they see the electrical safety demonstration and bus safety tips, we hope they go home and implement those safety behaviors."

Frankfort Fire and EMS Fire Prevention Night — Oct. 16, 2021

+6 
+6 
101921_FirePreventionNight_hb_web-1.jpg
+6 
+6 
101921_FirePreventionNight_hb_web-2.jpg
+6 
+6 
101921_FirePreventionNight_hb_web-3.jpg
+6 
+6 
101921_FirePreventionNight_hb_web-4.jpg
+6 
+6 
101921_FirePreventionNight_hb_web-5.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription