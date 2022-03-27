Despite cool temperatures many people visited the Salato Wildlife Education Center Saturday. 

The center, located at 1 Sportsman's Lane, reopened for the season on March 15. The center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday.

The popular family destination offers educational opportunities for visitors of all ages with interactive exhibits that showcase Kentucky's diverse native wildlife.

Salato Wildlife Education Center — March 26, 2022

Visitors can view smaller animals inside the visitor's center, including snakes, frogs, turtles, and fish, as well as exhibits highlighting other Kentucky species of interest. Larger animals, including a bald eagle, black bear, bobcats, deer, elk and bison, can be seen on the center's outdoor exhibit trail. The center's conservation educators also offer educational programs for visitors.

Salato staff offer a variety of public programs. The next program will be a Black Bear Training at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. To view a calendar of events, visit https://fw.ky.gov/Education/Pages/Salato-Wildlife-Education-Center.aspx.

No registration is required and programs are free with paid admission into the center. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 5-18. Ages 4 and under are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door. The center offers yearly memberships for individuals and families.

