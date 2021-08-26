The Salato Wildlife Education Center is closed until further notice.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife made the announcement Wednesday evening.

Jackson Roberts, 6, looks at catfish at Salato Wildlife Education Center in this State Journal file photo.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the center will close temporarily to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to our guests and staff,” the department said in a statement.

Advance online ticket sales and reservations for field trips and groups have been suspended. Salato employees will contact guests, groups and field trips who have advance tickets.

For more information and the latest updates, visit www.fw.ky.gov

