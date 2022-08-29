Lucy Kate Durham, 8, shoots an arrow at a target at one of the archery stations during a National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration at Salato Wildlife Education Center in this 2018 State Journal file photo.
In an effort to recruit new hunters and anglers, Salato Wildlife Education Center will mark National Hunting and Fishing Day at the center on Saturday, Sept. 24, with free admission for everyone.
Various activities will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. From 9-11 a.m., try your hand at basic archery. A hunting dog demonstration is planned at 10 a.m. and kids casting activities are set from 1:30-3:30 p.m. At 2:30 p.m. an elk talk will be held.
Those who purchase a hunting or fishing license at Salato on Sept. 24 will receive a free Salato sticker.
Fisheries biologists and conservation officers will be available to answer questions about hunting and fishing opportunities. Participants can also pick up a fall hunting guide.
Salato is also gearing up for fall with programming for families and educators.
A calendar, which includes daily activities, is available at the center’s website.
Registration is not required unless indicated and all programs are free with paid admission. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 5-18. Those 4 and younger are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door.
