In an effort to recruit new hunters and anglers, Salato Wildlife Education Center will mark National Hunting and Fishing Day at the center on Saturday, Sept. 24, with free admission for everyone.

Various activities will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. From 9-11 a.m., try your hand at basic archery. A hunting dog demonstration is planned at 10 a.m. and kids casting activities are set from 1:30-3:30 p.m. At 2:30 p.m. an elk talk will be held.

A bit early, Salato celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day (copy)

Lucy Kate Durham, 8, shoots an arrow at a target at one of the archery stations during a National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration at Salato Wildlife Education Center in this 2018 State Journal file photo.

