Many Frankfort children and elderly adults in need this Christmas don’t have to wonder if Santa Claus will bring them anything this year.
The Salvation Army has them covered, just as they have for many years.
Maj. Natalie Sayre, a corps officer with the Salvation Army, has overseen the Angel Tree operations for Franklin and Anderson counties for the last two years.
This Christmas, 300 families and 475 individual angels were served in Franklin County.
Sayre said its all thanks to the generosity of Franklin County residents who make the program possible.
The Angel Tree serves children in need from birth to age-12 and senior adults in need age-62 and up. Each family and child is assigned a number and the parents provide a wish list to the Salvation Army for their children. This wish list can include toys, furniture, clothing or other items.
Once the Salvation Army finalizes their list, local stores and businesses put up Christmas trees with paper angel ornaments. Anyone can chose to adopt an angel and shop for the items on the recipient's wishlist.
Sayre said popular Angel Tree items for children are bicycles, scooters, “Frozen 2” toys, LOL Dolls, Fortnite, video games and “Paw Patrol” toys. This year, bedding was also popular and a few families asked for cribs.
For senior adults, household items, such as dish towels and pots and pans, are popular.
“Every year, I’m truly amazed at the generosity (of the community),” Sayre said.
Distribution day was an all-day affair at Tierney Storage on Leestown Road on Thursday.
Sayre said owner Ron Tierney graciously donated the storage space to the Salvation Army this year.
The spacious room was filled with large black bags stuffed to the brim with toys and clothing for area children. Salvation Army employees and volunteers helped keep the operation moving efficiently as they loaded cars and made sure each family received all of their goods.
Sayre said most families who qualify for the Angel Tree program also qualify to receive a free food basket at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Families who have children who are too old for the Angel Tree can also apply for the food baskets.
Those who would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army so they can continue to provide programs like these to Franklin County residents, may do so by donating to the red kettles outside many local grocery stores and other businesses across Frankfort.
Donations can also be made at http://salvationarmykytn.org/locations/frankfort/ by clicking on the Donate button in the upper right hand corner.