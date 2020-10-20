A Georgetown resident has been appointed as U.S. Food Security and Nutrition Advisor for Save the Children, a nonprofit organization whose efforts ensure children across rural America are getting the nutritious meals they need to grow healthy and strong.
“I am honored to join Save the Children as its first Advisor for Food Security and Nutrition with a focus on children and families across rural America,” said Tamara Sandberg. “Save the Children has a long and impressive history of helping give children the futures they deserve. I look forward to growing our food security and nutrition programs, and helping ensure kids across rural America have access to enough nourishing food for a healthy, active lifestyle so children have the fuel they need to learn and thrive.”
Since the onset of COVID-19 in America, unemployment has spiked sharply and food insecurity has tripled for households with children. Save the Children has helped prepare and deliver nearly 8 million meals since the end of March to children across rural America — which, prior to COVID-19, contained 90% of the U.S. counties with high child food insecurity rates.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tamara to Save the Children’s team,” said Betsy Zorio, Vice President of U.S. Programs and Advocacy for Save the Children. “With coronavirus continuing to have wide-reaching and detrimental impact on children’s growth and development, it’s critical we strengthen our commitment to keeping kids’ bellies full of fresh, nutritious food. Tamara’s extensive experience in developing strategies to help reduce child hunger — especially in rural America — will be incredibly valuable in helping us do just that.”
Sandberg spent nearly a decade as the executive director of Feeding Kentucky, leading the nonprofit’s mission to end hunger in The Bluegrass State and helping reach an estimated 1 in 7 Kentuckians each year through a partnership of over 800 local food pantries and shelters. Prior to that, she helped oversee grant proposals and fund development at the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development in Berea, Kentucky, for nearly five years and spent two years as the Chief Partnership Development Officer for Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.