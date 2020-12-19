A police caravan of Santa's helpers made its way through Frankfort Saturday delivering gifts to special little boys and girls.
"Santa needed extra help this year," Frankfort Police Department Det. David Ingle told Scottie Lynn, 12, and his sister, Johanna Lynn, 6, at their house Saturday afternoon. "He trusted us to help him deliver gifts."
The gift-giving event was part of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Capital City Lodge No. 8's annual Shop with a Cop event. The FOP is mainly made up of officers from the FPD.
FOP President and FPD Capt. Dustin Bowman said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization decided not to take the Shop with a Cop participants shopping at Walmart like they have in years past.
Instead, they had the children fill out a registry on Walmart's website and police officers and their families did the shopping for the children. They set a limit of $130 per child to be used to buy gifts and clothes. This year they served 82 local children.
Bowman said after the gifts were purchased they were brought back to the police station where volunteers wrapped them.
"So that we don't lose touch of why we're doing this, we decided to do the deliveries ourselves," Bowman said.
On Saturday, they loaded the department's paddy wagon up with the presents, along with a few cruisers. About 10 officers helped with the deliveries, including FPD Officer Michael Martin who traded his police uniform for a red suit and white beard on Saturday.
"I enjoy doing this," Bowman said. "Being able to help those in need."
