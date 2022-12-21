DSC_9806.jpg

Santa Clause made a special trip to Frankfort on Tuesday night for the Shop with a Cop party at the Foundry. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

The children, and even some of the adults, who attended the "Shop With A Cop" event at the Foundry on Tuesday night could barely hold in their excitement as Jolly Old Saint Nick himself burst into the room.

DSC_9822.jpg

Santa has a quick chat with one of his younger fans. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

David Ingle, a 16-year veteran officer with the Frankfort Police Department and FOP Treasurer, said that the force is always appreciative when Santa Claus makes the trip down for their party. 

DSC_9839.jpg

Tanajaah Morris did not miss her opportunity to speak with Kris Kringle on Tuesday night. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
DSC_9845.jpg

Araceli Rodriguez did not have a lot to say to the jolly old elf, but she waited patiently for her mom to get a few pictures. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription