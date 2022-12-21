The children, and even some of the adults, who attended the "Shop With A Cop" event at the Foundry on Tuesday night could barely hold in their excitement as Jolly Old Saint Nick himself burst into the room.
David Ingle, a 16-year veteran officer with the Frankfort Police Department and FOP Treasurer, said that the force is always appreciative when Santa Claus makes the trip down for their party.
"Santa and the police department have a very good relationship," Ingle noted. "Three years ago he was kind enough to allow us to escort him around town during the pandemic and deliver presents for the 'Shop with a Cop' program. Since then, and even before that, he has always been a welcome guest and it is one of the events he puts on his calendar every year."
"Shop with a Cop" has been an annual fixture for the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 going back several years.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, local police officers would treat underprivileged kids from Frankfort to lunch at the Capital Plaza Hotel followed by a bus trip to Walmart to buy toys and any clothes or other items the child might need.
Beginning last year, with the world still coming out of the pandemic, the FOP held the event at The Foundry. Working through the school system, the group gets lists of things the kids need. as well as some toys they want. Upon receipt, FOP members went out, bought and wrapped the presents so that they could be opened on Christmas morning.
The party itself welcomed children in the program as well as law enforcement officers and their families. Hot chocolate and doughnuts were provided by local businesses.
"This year Poppy's Bakery provided the donut holes for us and B's Bakery made up the cookies for us," Ingle said. "Frankfort Ford was another great community partner this year. Through the partnerships with local businesses and community members we were able to spend a little more than $12,000 on 65 kids."
Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman, who has been a FOP member for his entire career, said that the Shop with a Cop program goes a long way in helping to build a good relationship between the community and law enforcement.
"Every year it is always a wonderful experience," Bowman stated. "This is definitely one of the foundations that the FPD and FOP put on for the community that helps us be more interactive. This is my favorite time of year."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.