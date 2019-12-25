After a busy night, Santa and his reindeer relaxed on Elkhorn Creek Christmas Day for standup paddleboard float.
Owners of SUP Kentucky Aaron Koch and his wife, Heather Warman, invited SUP enthusiasts for a Christmas Day float Wednesday. With temperatures in the upper 60s, the group gathered on Koch's and Warman's creekfront property on Georgetown Road.
Before departing, they gathered for a photo op with Koch wearing a Santa head and boarders Jennifer Wiseman and Chrisa Auxier wearing reindeer heads.
"This is perfect weather," Warman said. "Last year we did it, it was cold."
With the water temperature being 54 degrees, the water enthusiasts still wore some waterproof gear for their 4½-mile trip down the creek.
"The sun is shining and the crowds are low," Koch said while speaking about his excitement for being on the creek Christmas Day.
Warman and Koch said the water level Wednesday was around 800 cubic feet per second, which they said was a good, safe level.
"The creek is at a good level today," Warman said. "It's unusual for the weather to be this warm and to have this much water in the creek this time of year."
Although close, Wednesday's recorded high of 68 degrees by the National Weather Service, wasn't enough to set a record. The current Christmas Day record high for Frankfort is 71 degrees, which was set in 1982.