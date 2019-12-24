Santa flew over Frankfort Tuesday night, bringing joy and hope to children across the county.
Organizer Major Herron, a 2009 Frankfort High School grad, hip-hop recording artist, CEO of N-FLUENCE and philanthropist, guided Santa from Capitol View Park to Lakeview Park and then to East Frankfort Park, so children all over Franklin County could catch a glimpse of Santa on Christmas Eve.
Herron said he plans to run the event annually as a way to give back to under privileged and at-risk youth.
"I want the community to come together and give the kids hope," he said.
Herron’s friend Beckie Avery helped him to organize the event and prepare Santa for his flight by blowing up balloons with helium Tuesday night during the launch at Capitol View Park. Avery said they invited families from the Sunshine Center and Simon House to attend the launch viewing.
"For some kids who don't have anything, this could be everything," she said.