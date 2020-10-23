SAR logo

The Col. Daniel Boone Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will honor 28 Revolutionary War veterans on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. The public is invited, following socially distant guidelines.

The ceremony will begin in the Daughters of American Revolution lot of the Frankfort Cemetery and include a brief stop at each grave, which are all within 100 yards.

