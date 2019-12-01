With 2.63 inches of rain falling on Saturday, Frankfort easily topped the previous record of 1.33 inches on that date, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville, which has issued an advisory for the Kentucky River at lock 4.
The overabundance of precipitation has prompted the river and creeks to rise. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the Kentucky River was at 23.61 feet. Flood stage is 31 feet and the river is expected to crest just shy of flood stage around 10 a.m. Monday.
Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill has already passed flood stage. At 11:15 a.m. Sunday it was recorded at 10.68 feet. Flood stage is 10 feet. However, the creek is forecast to drop by Sunday night.
The NWS predicts there is a 50% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Sunday with temperatures tumbling into the upper 30s and winds out of the southwest from 17-20 mph with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Rain will mix with snow showers Sunday night with a low near 34 and southwest winds from 13-17 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.
Snow showers will taper off Monday morning, but cloudy skies and windy conditions will prevail. A high of 38 is expected with northwest winds around 14 mph and gusts of 25 mph.
Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s Monday night. Clouds will stick around until Wednesday with Tuesday’s high near 43 and overnight lows around freezing.
The sun will return Wednesday with a high temperature of 47.