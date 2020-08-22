Since President Donald Trump appointed Louis DeJoy as United States postmaster general, Frankfort resident Sylvia Coffey said the post office has lost lots of funding.
"We have a shortage of employees," Coffey, chair of the Women's Centennial Celebration in Frankfort, said. "They took out high-speed sorting machines. The mail is stacking up and things that used to be there in three or four days is taking three weeks."
In support of the USPS, Coffey organized the Save Our U.S. Postal Service rally Saturday from 11 a.m.-noon in front of the post office on Wilkinson Boulevard in support of local USPS workers.
Coffey said earlier in the week she received an email from a national organization that was promoting a nationwide protest on Saturday in support of postal workers. Coffey contacted Karen Armstrong-Cummings, a co-founder of Together Frankfort, who helped her spread the word of the protest on Together Frankfort's social media pages.
Coffey said 25 people attended the rally. They showed their support of USPS with signs that read "Save the post office by allowing overtime needed mail delivery," "Current administration, keep your hands off the postal service," and more.
Coffey said she thought it was a coincidence that Trump's administration is doing this right before the election when many residents will be utilizing mail-in ballots.
"Politics has to stay out of this," Coffey said. "Too many political fingers in the pie and it gets messed up."
Mary West attended the rally with her dog, who wore a sign that read "Dumps for Trump." She held a sign that read "Honk 4 USPS!"
"I was surprised by the number of people who flipped us off," West said after the rally. "Who doesn’t support the postal service? The USPS is a universal thing that everybody should support."
She also said that there were quite a few people who drove by and honked and waved in support of USPS workers.
As far as the people who don't support the USPS, Coffey thinks it's because they don't understand what they can possibly lose.
"It's something we do not want to lose," Coffey said. "It would be a devastation worldwide. The postal service is a huge government service and it runs efficiently if they allow them to run it."
I am grateful to Together Frankfort who is above the political squabbling of our president and which organization realizes the importance of our Post Office to us - the citizens. As Joe Biden and other Democrats so clearly stated this week, rather than Trump's constant egging on of discord, Mr Biden will help unite us - as is in the very name of our country - UNITED States of America. The Democrat's convention was all about "we the people" and that's in conjunction with our United States Postal Service which is stipulated in the U.S. constitution.
VOTE DEMOCRAT ON OR BEFORE NOVEMBER 3, or else...
DeJoy and Trump are traitors to our country, in there attempt destroy our democracy. They should be tried in a court of law for treason.
I was in the Rally to save our Post Office yesterday, waving to the motorists and urging their support. And, for the most part, they were very supportive, honking snd waving and giving the thumbs up. But not all motorists were so enthusiastic, and a few were downright hostile, shooting us the bird or thumbs down.
Why were they so belligerent? How could any conscious entity feel so threatened by the Postal Service to react to a group of citizens who were rallying in support of our beloved PO and the many dedicated public servants. Those postal workers are committed to delivering the mail through all kinds of adversity, and for very little compensation. Now they’re under a full on attack by a hostile Trump administration!
Is it that these angry chromogens don’t like protestors in general, maybe because it reminds them of Black Lives Matter? Or is it that those at the rally were all wearing “snowflake” masks? Or maybe that in their fervent support of Comrade Trump, that they have bought-in to his BIG lie that absentee ballots sent in by mail are plagued by voter fraud? All of the above?
Or maybe they are just mentally unbalanced people who woke up in a poopy mood and decided to take their anger out on others who were thinking about something besides themselves.
One thing is for certain, the postal workers and selves themselves were very appreciative of our support, and as they were leaving the post office in their little white trucks, yelling thank you as they honked their horns! That made it all worth it right there!
Thank you Jim for literally “ standing” up for the PO !
I like your next to the last paragraph as the reason for the non supporters!
I wonder if any State Journal reader still supports President Donald J. Trump after his blatantly public effort to cripple the USPS before the election in November.
I wonder if any State Journal reader still supports President Donald J. Trump after his complete mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
I wonder if any State Journal reader still supports President Donald J. Trump given his tacit approval of Mr. Putin's bounty paid to the Taliban to murder US and allied soldiers in Afghanistan? Mr. Trump has never shown any support of the troops' families who lost loved ones to these heinous acts, nor has the president denounced Mr. Putin for these acts.
The Washington Post has documented that Mr. Trump has made over 20,000 false and misleading claims as of July 9, 2020. That's approximately 15 false and misleading claims per day for each day he has been in office.
If you still support Mr. Trump and plan to vote for him in the upcoming election after reading this post, please let State Journal readers know why.
Good questions Jim! I wonder too ! I was watching a McConnell political ad and watched these people lie about what McConnell has done and wonder about how they can live without shame. These “ actors” for McConnell may be dipping in that big political $?
“ Actors” - is that what Trump supporters think they are? “Puppet show “ is a better description.
I’m not optimistic Jim , that you’ll get any of the truth from his supporters.
A better question—where you’ll find the truth ,is asking his past supporters why they have stopped supporting Trump?
