Since President Donald Trump appointed Louis DeJoy to United States postmaster general, Frankfort resident Sylvia Coffey said the post office has lost lots of funding.
"We have a shortage of employees," Coffey, chair of the Women's Centennial Celebration in Frankfort, said. "They took out high speed sorting machines. The mail is stacking up and things that used to be there in three or four days. is taking three weeks."
In support of the USPS, Coffey organized the Save Our U.S. Postal Service rally Saturday from 11 a.m.-noon in front of the USPS on Wilkinson Boulevard in support of local USPS workers.
Coffey said earlier in the week she received an email from a national organization that was promoting a nationwide protest on Saturday in support of postal workers. Coffey contacted Karen Armstrong-Cummings, a co-founder of Together Frankfort, who helped her spread the word of the protest on Together Frankfort's social media pages.
Coffey said 25 people attended the rally. They showed their support of the USPS with signs that read "Save the post office by allowing overtime needed mail delivery," "Current administration, keep your hands off the postal service," and more.
Coffey said she thought it was a coincidence that Trump's administration is doing this right right before the election when many residents will be utilizing mail-in ballots.
"Politics has to stay out of this," Coffey said. "Too many political fingers in the pie and it gets messed up."
Mary West attended the rally with her dog who wore a sign that read "Dumps for Trump." She held a sign that read "Honk 4 USPS!"
"I was surprised by the number of people who flipped us off," West said after the rally. "Who doesn’t support the postal service? The USPS is a universal thing that everybody should support."
She also said that there were quite a few people who drove by and honked and waved in support of USPS workers.
As far as the people who don't support the USPS, Coffey thinks it's because they don't understand what they can possibly lose.
"It's something we do not want to lose," Coffey said. "It would be a devastation worldwide. The postal service is a huge government service and it runs efficiently if they allow them to run it."
