Nestled among the homes in the Thorn Hill neighborhood, is one that has a history to tell. And thanks to one former resident, the home is being preserved and the history cherished.
The Rev. Dr. Russell "Rusty" Richard Reichenbach Cavendish, formerly known as Russell Rechenbach II when he was growing up in Frankfort, has recently purchased the Col. Orlando Brown summer house located at 818 Fields Ave. with plans to "save and restore it," he said.
"It was scheduled to be demolished," Reichenbach Cavendish said. "It is one of the few summer houses still existing in Kentucky. It is on the National Register of Historic Places."
The house is located on the Sen. John Brown farm that once was approximately 300 acres where the Col. Orlando Brown family raised their livestock and crops, Reichenbach Cavendish said. The Thorn Hill neighborhood is that farm today.
"This house is the last summer house to be built on the farm in 1872," he said. "Early houses may have burned."
Col. Orlando Brown lived in what is known as the Orlando Brown House on Wilkinson Street, which he inherited from his family, but he spent the summers on the hill in the summer house.
Reichenbach Cavendish said Col. Orlando Brown served as a lieutenant officer in the Union Army during the Civil War.
Current work taking place at the house includes roof repairs being done by Tom Roberts and brick repairs being completed by mason, Tommy Ward.
Reichenbach Cavendish's personal history runs deep in Frankfort.
"My biological dad, Russell Rechenbach Sr., was head of the dry house at what is now Buffalo Trace for almost 50 years," he said. "In the 1960s, my mom, Myrtle was chosen by [The State Journal] as Mrs. Santa Claus because of her philanthropic spirit and work in Frankfort."
Reichenbach Cavendish has served churches for 39 years before retiring. He has also published a book, which includes five Kentucky historical plays — two of which are about to show in Frankfort, he said. The book is titled "The Botanic Garden & My Old Kentucky Plays" by Richard Cavendish.
"I love Frankfort and its history," he said. "Saving the summer house is going to take a village. I hope everyone will love it and pray for it during its restoration."
