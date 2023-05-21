Nestled among the homes in the Thorn Hill neighborhood, is one that has a history to tell. And thanks to one former resident, the home is being preserved and the history cherished.

The Rev. Dr. Russell "Rusty" Richard Reichenbach Cavendish, formerly known as Russell Rechenbach II when he was growing up in Frankfort, has recently purchased the Col. Orlando Brown summer house located at 818 Fields Ave. with plans to "save and restore it," he said.

052423_OrlandoBrownSummerHouse02_submitted.jpg

Orlando Brown Jr. circa 1862. (Photo submitted)
052423_OrlandoBrownSummerHouse04_submitted.jpg

Orlando Brown as a boy with a fishing pole and his older brother, Mason. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription