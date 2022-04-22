The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of Frankfort scholarship program was held on Saturday, April 16 at Western Hills High School. Twelve local high school seniors competed for cash and college scholarships.
Lilia Saxena-Smithson was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Frankfort, she also received awards in Interview, Scholastics, Talent and Be Your Best Self. She will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Kentucky program in January.
Rebecca Vaught was named first runner-up and received awards in Scholastics, Interview, Self-Expression, and Empowering Tomorrow’s Future. Rhys Staples was the second runner-up and received awards in Scholastics, Fitness, and Self-Expression.
Olivia Thompson was the third runner-up and received awards in Fitness, Talent, and Interview.
Other participants receiving awards were Isabella Hardison (Talent, Fitness, and Be Your Best Self), Piper Smith (Self-Expression and Empowering Tomorrow’s Future), Hope Heffley (Spirit), Anna Lodmell (Be Your Best Self), Sarah Lodmell (Empowering Tomorrow’s Future), Grace Mitchell (Be Your Best Self), Jasmine Jackson (Be Your Best Self), and Annabelle Barnes (Empowering Tomorrow’s Future).
Gold Level sponsor was Brendan Reid Upscale Resale and Silver Level sponsors were Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Women’s Care of the Bluegrass, Franklin County Farm Bureau-J.O. Osborne, Independence Bank, and Doug and Joan Graham.
Due to their generosity, and the generosity of many others in the community, the group was able to award $8,000 in cash scholarships this year.
