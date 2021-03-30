The old adage that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb may not ring true this year.
After a sunny spring day with temperatures reaching into the mid-70s on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Louisville is predicting rain showers possibly mixing with snow Wednesday night.
There is an 80% chance of showers Wednesday with a high around 55 and winds out of the north at 10-13 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. Between a quarter-inch and half-inch of rain is possible.
On Wednesday night there is a 60% chance of precipitation and rain may turn to snow as overnight lows dip near 30. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
The latest measurable snowfall that Frankfort has ever received was a half-inch on April 10, 1973.
Widespread frost is likely before 10 a.m. Thursday. Sunny skies will prevail with the high only reaching the mid-40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 6-14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.
The projected overnight low Thursday night is 23 with widespread frost expected between 4-10 a.m. Friday. Even though it sounds cold for April 1, Frankfort's record low for this date is 16, set in 1969.
Temperatures will slowly rebound with a daytime high of 52 forecast on Friday and overnight low near 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.