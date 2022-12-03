Over a six-month period earlier this year, the city contracted with a consultant to get the Frankfort CARES Coalition off the ground as well as formally and legally established as an independent 501(c)(3) organization.
The $30,000 contract with the McNary Group, which the Franklin County Fiscal Court refused to go halvsies on, ran from April 1 to Sept. 30.
According to Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker, the consultant was tasked with:
• Reviewing previously drafted memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreements and revising them to prepare for onboarding coalition member agencies
• Guiding the coalition through the 501(c)(3) application process, including all legal documentation and organizational policies
• Working with coalition members to establish board structure, organization policies and procedures and mission and vision
• Advising on next steps for strategic planning and longer term financial and funding opportunities.
Once formalized, the CARES Coalition will focus on four main goals — reducing homelessness, affordable housing, community advocacy and agency training.
The CARES Coalition steering committee was composed of representatives of the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, Simon House, Sunshine Center, Senior Activity Center, Homeless Housing Coalition of KY, Franklin County ASAP, Franklin County Health Department, and Franklin County Schools Family Youth Resource Center and met on a monthly basis.
Hecker noted that while the steering committee helped drive the process, membership will be open to any non-profit service-based agency that addresses needs for food, shelter, utilities, healthcare and other areas of insecurity for residents.
“In August, as we were nearing the end of the contract period, we established an ad hoc leadership committee of volunteers who would begin transitioning over the leadership role of the coalition, which was the goal from the beginning as the coalition becomes its own organization,” Hecker told The State Journal earlier this week, adding that the ad hoc committee is now responsible for the next steps of the coalition.
Charlie Kendell, Jennifer Robinson and Matthew Johnson made their official public debut as members of the board at the Nov. 8 unveiling of Give Me Shelter, the umbrella initiative in Catfish Alley that serves as a fundraiser for the CARES Coalition.
At Tuesday’s first official board meeting the organization’s bylaws as well as all governing documents were approved and the application process for member organizations was opened.
“This official meeting [is] the last piece that’s needed for the group to complete and submit the 501(c)(3) application,” Hecker stated.
A State Journal reader also asked about the CARES Coalition’s plans for sheltering the homeless as the weather gets colder.
“The important thing to know about the coalition is that it is not a direct service agency,” Hecker explained.
“The coalition itself will not provide any direct client services to the community, but rather serves as an umbrella organization to provide support and resources for all of our community agencies who do provide those direct services.”
She said that cold weather shelter plans will still come from individual agencies with support from the city as needed.
However, Hecker also noted that as the coalition becomes established in the coming years, it will be able to “serve as a conduit for identifying these community-wide gaps, like shelter space and working on comprehensive funding to help provide solutions.”
“Already, we have seen a lot of success just from bringing the shelter directors and supporting agencies together to talk regularly through the formation of the coalition, which means better service coordination and collaboration among those agencies,” she remarked.
“I expect these relationships and this type of communication to only strengthen as the coalition grows.”
