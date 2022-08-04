Josh Scott side view.jpg

Josh Scott

Josh Scott, 16, a junior at Western Hills High School, has made it to the finals in the USA Mullet Championships on Facebook. Voting will take place online August 15-19. Voting details will be shared as soon as the information is available.

If Scott wins first, second or third place — which would include a monetary prize — he plans to donate half of his winnings to Westview Baptist Church and the other half to eastern Kentucky flood victims.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription