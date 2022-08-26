There is a lot going on at Josephine Sculpture Park.  

Like so many other things, the ongoing pandemic threw things for a loop at JSP, but according to founder Melanie VanHouten, there are exciting events on the horizon for the park, located on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Symphonic Stroll returns to the park for a second year. A co-production with the Lexington Philharmonic, this year’s event will feature several small ensemble performances at various points around the park, all inspired by nature or the art installations themselves. 

Blackstarliner Schematic

This image shows a building schematic for "Blackstarliner" art installation by Dread Scott.

