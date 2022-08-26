There is a lot going on at Josephine Sculpture Park.
Like so many other things, the ongoing pandemic threw things for a loop at JSP, but according to founder Melanie VanHouten, there are exciting events on the horizonfor the park,locatedon Old Lawrenceburg Road.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Symphonic Stroll returns to the park fora second year. A co-production with the Lexington Philharmonic,this year’s event will feature several small ensemble performances at various points around the park, all inspired by nature or the art installations themselves.
“If there is one silver lining from the whole pandemic, it is this event,” VanHouten said. “This year, we’ll have an expanded group of performers, as well as lots of interactive exhibits and a couple of other surprises.”
Tickets can bepurchasedfor the event from the philharmonic’s website (https://lexphil.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S1Q00000EKl3SUAT)for$25.There are two entrance times, and attendees can spend as much time as they like strolling the grounds.It is targeted as an event for allages and will also feature food trucks if you fancy a dinner al fresco.
“Our goal with the Philharmonic is to make the arts more approachable and accessible,” VanHouten continued. “This is a relaxedevent,and we want everyone to feel welcome.”
VanHouten also offered some updates on the park’s application for a National Endowment for the Arts “Our Town” grant to bring the “Blackstarliner” project byinternationally renownedartist Dread Scott to life.
“Wewon’thear anything until April of next year, and then we can begin to form the final financial plan for the project.”
If approved, this NEA grant would be the largest “Our Town” funding that Frankfort/Franklin County has ever received.
“This project is so significant first because Dread Scott is internationally-known, and this project really works towards the city’smaster planvalues of equity, diversity, and inclusion.”
“This is a global, even universal concept. It will go far beyond our community, region, and even our nation.”
The installation will consist of an over30-foot-tallmetal rocket ship which will be fully accessible; visitors will be able to climbonto and insidethe ship and get a full view of the rolling farmlands of Franklin County. Scott plans on also creating and wearing a homemade “spacesuit” and visiting various sites of importance in the region.
“One of Dread Scott’s goals is to uncover and reveal systems of inequalitythat exist andfacilitateconversations. He wants us to all look at racism from a global perspective, but most importantly from a local one.”
Scott, who trained at the Academy of the Art Institute of Chicago, is a multi-disciplinary artist who works in sculpture,multimedia,andperformance art. He focuses on inequality in society, and according to an interview, he says “the deeper and more unfortunately thing is that within the arts, there is a more general acceptance of the status quo than people would like to think there actually is.In particular aroundthe treatment of black people in this country.”
Once funding is secured, the project would be targetedtocommencein 2024.
