Thursday it was announced that Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP) would be the recipients of a substantial new endowment from Hank and Rebecca Conn of Atlanta. 

The endowment will see $100,000 donated as a founding gift, with the JSP Board of Directors hoping to expand the fund to $2.5 million within the next three years. 

JSP

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription