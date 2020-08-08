The continuing pandemic is offering an opportunity for non-profit groups to try something different this year.
The Josephine Sculpture Park was gearing up for its second event to raise funds to pay off the barn and 10 acres it purchased two years ago. Rather than an in-person event with food and live music, this year it is moving online for a week of evening concerts billed as a Virtual Barn Raisin.
“We definitely wanted to do it again this year,” JSP Founding Director Melanie VanHouten said. “We scheduled a band from Cincinnati called Over The Rhine. Then COVID happened.”
The decision was made a couple months ago to rework the event, and discussions led to the idea of a week of online concerts from a variety of artists.
“We decided about that time we had to think outside the box to raise the money we need,” she said. “We started thinking about doing a virtual concert.”
Beginning Aug. 16, the park will host a live three-song set at 7 p.m. nightly on Facebook Live and YouTube for a total of eight nights. VanHouten said the concerts should be 30 minutes or so.
“We got really excited because it meant we could work with some national artists,” she said. “We thought, ‘Why not ask?’”
This year’s line up includes:
• Jasmine Fouts, Sunday, Aug. 16
• Rhythm Science Sound, Monday, Aug. 17
• Hancock & Shouse, Tuesday, Aug. 18
• Jeri Katherine Howell and Nat Colten, Wednesday, Aug. 19
• Ben Sollee and Jordon Ellis, Thursday, Aug. 20
• Amythyst Kiah, Friday, Aug. 21
• NUR-D, Saturday, Aug. 22
“I think it is an eclectic group line up of artists,” she said.
VanHouten said there will be invitations each night for people to donate to the park and help pay off the debt on the 10 acres and barn.
“I hope we can raise $25,000,” she said. “Last year we raised close to $40,000. We need $350,000.”
The size of the donation doesn’t matter, she said.
“Ten people giving $10 each is $100,” she said. “It adds up. It’s amazing how the community has supported us.”
For more information, go to https://josephinesculpturepark.org/event/virtual-barn-raisin-a-weeklong-musical-fundraiser-for-jsp/.
