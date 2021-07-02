Two local artists and Josephine Sculpture Park were among the 36 recipients of the Kentucky Foundation for Women’s Artist Enrichment grants.
The foundation, which highlights Kentucky feminist artists and organizations committed to creating positive social change throughout the state, awarded more than $165,000 in grants recently.
Local recipients include:
• Joanna Thornewill Hay, Joanna Hay Productions: $7,500 to create “Sound Capitol,” a sound art installation composed of oral history clips, instrumental music, and environmental sounds to tell the story of women organizers in Dr. King’s 1964 March on Frankfort. This public art installation will have an impact on families, legislators, and tourists and will increase the feminist impact of her sound art practice.
• Josephine Sculpture Park: $7,500 to fund a female Kentucky artist to support the creation and exhibition of new work at JSP while encouraging them to take creative risks, resulting in artistic and professional growth and a significant cultural shift. This program foregrounds women, BIPOC, Kentucky, and emerging artists’ voices traditionally missing in contemporary sculpture and public art.
• L. A. Watson: $6,200 to purchase printmaking supplies to create new work inspired by ecofeminist author and activist Carol J. Adam’s book, “The Pornography of Meat.” Using printmaking as a process will benefit her artistic development, allow her to create a new body of work for this exhibition, and obtain a permanent tool for activism in her life-long practice.
KFW’s Artist Enrichment grants provide opportunities for feminist artists and arts organizations to develop new skills and share art that advances social justice in Kentucky. Applicants may request funds to participate in artist residencies, explore new areas or techniques, and/or build a body of work.
Arts-based organizations and artists at all stages of their careers who demonstrate artistic skill and an understanding of the power of feminist art to enact social change were welcome to apply. The grant program drew 43 applications from throughout the state.
The Artist Enrichment grants awarded in Kentucky went to a diverse group of artists working in a variety of disciplines across the state. Their projects address vital concerns and highlight the contributions of women to Kentucky's rich artistic and cultural heritage. They included grants centered on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Kentuckians, the Asian American experience, environmental stewardship and white privilege. By developing their skills and building community, these grantees are at the forefront of spurring positive social change that will better the lives of all Kentuckians.
“These grants focus on vital issues that separate communities and leave women without a voice. Their projects will build community as these artists grow their expertise and create new paths to social change. This work will lead us to a more equitable, just Kentucky,” said Sharon LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Foundation for Women.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.