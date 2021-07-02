Josephine Sculpture Park

Two local artists and Josephine Sculpture Park were among the 36 recipients of the Kentucky Foundation for Women’s Artist Enrichment grants.

The foundation, which highlights Kentucky feminist artists and organizations committed to creating positive social change throughout the state, awarded more than $165,000 in grants recently.

Local recipients include:

• Joanna Thornewill Hay, Joanna Hay Productions: $7,500 to create “Sound Capitol,” a sound art installation composed of oral history clips, instrumental music, and environmental sounds to tell the story of women organizers in Dr. King’s 1964 March on Frankfort. This public art installation will have an impact on families, legislators, and tourists and will increase the feminist impact of her sound art practice.

• Josephine Sculpture Park: $7,500 to fund a female Kentucky artist to support the creation and exhibition of new work at JSP while encouraging them to take creative risks, resulting in artistic and professional growth and a significant cultural shift. This program foregrounds women, BIPOC, Kentucky, and emerging artists’ voices traditionally missing in contemporary sculpture and public art.

• L. A. Watson: $6,200 to purchase printmaking supplies to create new work inspired by ecofeminist author and activist Carol J. Adam’s book, “The Pornography of Meat.” Using printmaking as a process will benefit her artistic development, allow her to create a new body of work for this exhibition, and obtain a permanent tool for activism in her life-long practice.

KFW’s Artist Enrichment grants provide opportunities for feminist artists and arts organizations to develop new skills and share art that advances social justice in Kentucky. Applicants may request funds to participate in artist residencies, explore new areas or techniques, and/or build a body of work.

Arts-based organizations and artists at all stages of their careers who demonstrate artistic skill and an understanding of the power of feminist art to enact social change were welcome to apply. The grant program drew 43 applications from throughout the state.

The Artist Enrichment grants awarded in Kentucky went to a diverse group of artists working in a variety of disciplines across the state. Their projects address vital concerns and highlight the contributions of women to Kentucky's rich artistic and cultural heritage. They included grants centered on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Kentuckians, the Asian American experience, environmental stewardship and white privilege. By developing their skills and building community, these grantees are at the forefront of spurring positive social change that will better the lives of all Kentuckians.

“These grants focus on vital issues that separate communities and leave women without a voice. Their projects will build community as these artists grow their expertise and create new paths to social change. This work will lead us to a more equitable, just Kentucky,” said Sharon LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

