The Franklin County Arts Council has been installed a sculpture in front of the Franklin County Courthouse.
The 10½-foot-tall piece of art, called "Daddylonglegs," is by Pennsylvania artist John Parker. The sculpture is one of six pieces that are being installed across downtown.
Other sculpture locations include St. Clair Street, Broadway and Main Street. In addition to three murals, the public art is part of FrankArts' Arts Downtown project.
The Frankfort Arts Alliance will highlight the works in Arts Downtown as part of its Open Studio Tour on Saturday, Nov. 2.