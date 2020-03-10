The City of Frankfort will soon have a new finance director.
City Manager Keith Parker said the city has begun the search for a new finance director. Interviews of three candidates started Tuesday, with the hope of hiring someone by the end of the month.
"We've had a very strong pool of candidates who have applied," Parker said.
Former director Jennifer Jenkins’ last day with the city was Feb. 20. She resigned from the position after just nine months.
Should members of the Frankfort City Commission participate in interviews of candidates for department head positions?
Jenkins, a certified public accountant, came to Frankfort from Boise, Idaho, where she was the city’s controller.
She replaced Steve Dawson, who had served as the city’s finance director since 2006. Jenkins was hired in May by unanimous vote of the city commission.
During Monday night's city commission work session, Commissioner Eric Whisman shared his intent to attend Tuesday's interviews and said he preferred that the city commission conduct the interviews instead of an interview panel.
"Given the issues around our last finance director's departure, I think we need to take a more active role in hiring this position," Whisman said.
Whisman said that the job goes beyond skills, that personality and many factors are involved, and he wants someone to fill the position who is going to be with the city long term.
Parker said he believes changing the process could delay the hiring process and other city projects from getting done. The interview panel includes Kentucky Retirement Systems Chief Finance Officer Andy Kiehl, City of Lawrenceburg Finance Director Linda Adair, Frankfort Human Resources Director Kathy Fields, Deputy Director of Finance Angie Disponette and Parker.
City Commissioner Scott Tippett said he wants to stick to protocol and let the interview panel conduct the interviews and make the recommendation.
"We should not, any of us, inject ourselves into the process until the appropriate time," Tippett said. He also advocated for the current system to remain to keep the hiring process ethical.
Whisman argued that the time for the city commission to be involved is anytime it wants to be.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge expressed her support of city staff moving forward with conducting the interviews and making a recommendation.
Waldridge also said she did not want to elaborate on the many reasons why Jenkins left.
In her parting letter to city staff and city commissioners obtained by The State Journal through an open records request, Jenkins wrote: “Thank you for the experiences and the new friends I was able to create as Finance Director for the City. I am proud to have worked alongside a new revived group of directors who work diligently to enhance the community of Frankfort/Franklin County.”
Jenkins continues by writing about increased transparency within the city’s financial statements and its benefits.
Ending her letter, Jenkins mentions how community leaders and citizens often refer to Frankfort as the fictional city of Mayberry from the “Andy Griffith Show.”
“If I could send wishes for Frankfort, I would wish: The comparison of Mayberry isn’t used as an excuse of why the local government is run the way it is or perceived. Instead, it is a milestone to be achieved,” and, “Respect of staff, the role of commission and each other.”
City Solicitor Laura Ross said Monday night that it was up to the commissioners to decide policy when it comes to the hiring process for city staff.
City Commissioner John Sower then made a motion to move forward with the interview panel conducting the interviews and making a recommendation. The motion passed 4-1 with Whisman dissenting.
"It shouldn't be an issue if I want to sit in on these interviews," Whisman said.
Ross said with the way current policy reads, there isn't an issue if a member of the city commission wants to sit in and observe the interviews and not participate as long as there isn't a quorum of the board present.
Parker said he hopes to offer the position to one of the candidates by the end of the week and to make a recommendation to the city commission for its final approval of the hire by its next meeting on March 23.
The State Journal attempted to reach Jenkins, but she did not respond to request for comment by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.