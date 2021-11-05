Michelle Searcy (BSN, RN School Nursing Supervisor II) and the staff at the Franklin County Health Department were named Team Kentucky All-Stars this week.

101921 Beshear flu shot (copy)

Michelle Searcy (BSN, RN School Nursing Supervisor II) at the Franklin County Health Department administers a flu shot to Gov. Andy Beshear last month. (Photo courtesy of Andy Beshear's Facebook page)

First Lady Britainy Beshear recognized the health department on Thursday. 

“Through testing and now administering lifesaving vaccines, Kentuckians like Michelle are special. She and everyone working to support our local health departments have stepped up in so many ways,” said the first lady. “And that is why I am proud to name her and her colleagues at the health department Team Kentucky All-Stars.”

