Sherry Sebastian, the magistrate for Franklin County's first district, will host her second meet and greet at Farmdale Baptist Church.
The meet and greet will be on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the upper sanctuary of the church, at 5610 U.S. 127 South.
Residents, business owners and other first district stakeholders can come to the event to discuss issues in the area. All Franklin County residents can attend to have an opportunity to discuss ideas if they have not been able to make it to a Fiscal Court meeting on Sept. 7.
“I'm excited to represent the First District and work on behalf of my neighbors to make Franklin County a better place to live, work and recreate," Sebastian said in a press release. "We are at a pivotal point in our community with the challenges in infrastructure and changes in the downtown area, and I look forward to meeting people in my District and listening to their concerns and idea. I am thrilled to represent them and happy to be their voice on the Fiscal Court."
Sebastian held a similar event in April at the Evergreen Road Fire Station. She invited fifth district Magistrate Marti Booth to attend the Sept. 7 meeting, as the fifth and first districts connect.