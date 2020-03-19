A second person has died due to COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, in Kentucky and 12 more people have been diagnosed, bringing the total to 47 confirmed cases as of Thursday evening.
During his daily press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that a 64-year-old male from Jefferson County died on Friday.
Beshear said there were many factors that led to the man’s death, but COVID-19 was a contributing factor.
A 66-year-old man from Bourbon County died on March 15.
Out of the 12 new people diagnosed, one is a 6-year-old in Jefferson County.
This is the second child in Kentucky to be diagnosed. Beshear announced an 8-month-old in Jefferson County had been diagnosed earlier in the week.
“Both the 8-month-old and 6-year-old are doing well,” Beshear said. “One is at home and one is at the hospital.”
Beshear said although children can contract COVID-19, “they are exceedingly resilient.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there had been no pediatric deaths due to COVID-19 in the U.S.
As for new measures being taken to enforce social distancing, Beshear said he is not calling in the National Guard, contrary to rumors on social media.
“Folks, there’s nothing remotely like that (going on),” Beshear said. “... That’s not real. That’s fear.”
Beshear is, however, signed an executive order banning all social gatherings, including church services.
This follows an executive order from Tuesday closing all public-facing businesses that cannot comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines concerning social distancing to close.
Those businesses include entertainment and recreational facilities, community and recreation centers, gyms, hair salons, nail salons, spas, theaters and more.
Beshear also urged employers to allow their employees to work from home and to make sure they’re practicing social distancing for those who cannot work from home.
“If it is humanly possible to have them work from home, allow it… You’ve got to create social distancing,” he said. “Do not put people in harm’s way.”
On Monday, Beshear signed an executive order closing the dining rooms at all restaurants and bars.
The executive order allows restaurants to allow curbside pickup, delivery and drive-through pickup.
On Thursday, Beshear announced bars would be allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages with some restrictions.
For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
