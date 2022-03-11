Voting for the second round clash between Frankfort and Yellow Springs, Ohio, in the 7th annual Strongest Town Contest opens Monday.

The contest is a celebration of communities that are putting their focus on townmaking practices that build resilience and prosperity.

031122 Strongest Towns bracket

“The contest is about the journey, not the destination,” nationally recognized engineer and Strong Towns founder Charles Marohn said. “It’s not a snapshot of where a place is as much as an examination of how they are trying to get to someplace better.”

Each community has a chance to show how they are building great lives for people who live there through resident-led development, good bookkeeping and transportation that works for everyone.

Frankfort places a great deal of focus in helping local businesses make the most of existing structures, including with the use of a downtown reinvestment grant program. Regardless of where an entrepreneur wants to set up shop, one-on-one coaching is available to people who are new to the biz. With lots of support and input from the community, Frankfort works to implement a Walk Bike Master Plan to make their city the best in the state for multimodal transportation.

Each round, a different aspect of participating communities will be featured on the contest website.

To vote, visit www.strongtowns.org/journal/2022/3/28/your-2022-strongest-town-contest-sweet-16. The link will not open until Monday and closes on Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription