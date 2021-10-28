The block of Second Street between Steele Street and Shelby Street will be closed to vehicular traffic on Monday and Tuesday. 

Road closed

The sanitary sewer subcontractor will be installing a new sanitary sewer line across Second Street, according to TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles.  

Local access will be provided to residences and businesses along this block.

Second Street traffic may detour around this work by using Shelby, Third, Fourth and Steele streets.

