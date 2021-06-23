Second Street will be closed to all traffic from Taylor Avenue to Conway Street Monday through July 2.

Road work

Businesses on this portion of Second Street will have local access to and from Ewing Street via Fourth Street, according to Chuck Knowles, TIGER Grant project manager. Second Street School will be closed for the week.

A sanitary sewer pipe is being installed at the Second Street-Conway Street-Bridge Street intersection.

Local traffic may use the Singing Bridge, Bridge Street and Second Street between Bridge Street and Steele Street.

"We recognize the inconveniences this project's traffic control changes are causing. We appreciate the community's continuing patience and understanding as we progress through the necessary construction work," Knowles added.
 
"We believe the finished project will be a great asset to downtown Frankfort."

