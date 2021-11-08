The contractors working on the Second Street corridor have announced the work planned for the next three weeks.

Road closed

According to TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, Pace Contracting is currently working in the area of Bridge, Conway and Second streets.

"The objective is to have curb and gutter and asphalt pavement in this area by Thanksgiving," Knowles stated.

Bridge Street will be closed from Thursday through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Should the work be completed before Nov. 24, the roadway will be opened to traffic. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription