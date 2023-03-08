The Second Street TIGER grant project, which rehabbed a multi-block stretch of thoroughfare in South Frankfort, was honored with the 2023 Engineering Excellence Grand Award by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Kentucky.

The Second Street TIGER grant project was awarded the 2023 Engineering Excellence Grand Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Kentucky. (Photo submitted)

The $12 million project, completed last summer after 18 months of work, included improvements to traffic management, stormwater and sanitary sewer systems, pedestrian and bicycle paths, as well as new signage, benches and other aesthetic elements. 

