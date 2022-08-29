The corner of Capital Avenue and West Second Street in downtown Frankfort has reopened to traffic as of Monday evening. 

According to a press release from TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, all the project's sidewalks are open for pedestrian and bicycle use and the street will be paved with asphalt in the next week. 

DSC_8874.JPG

Work crews push construction barriers out of the way on Monday afternoon as they complete the latest portion of the TIGER Grant at the corner of Capital Avenue and Second Street. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

