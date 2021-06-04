Second Street will be closed to all traffic starting Monday as crews work to relocate utilities on a portion of the road from Taylor Avenue and Second Street School.

Road closed

No through traffic or local access will be allowed, according to Chuck Knowles, TIGER Grant project manager.

"The contractor will provide two lanes of traffic between the existing Second Street School exit and Conway Street to allow for local access to adjacent businesses and the school. All school traffic will enter from and exit to the east (Conway Street/Bridge Street)," Knowles said. "School buses will be able to turn around within the school property."

Ewing Street at Second Street will remain closed and Weber Court at Second Street will be closed.

Due to sidewalks being demolished or blocked, there will be no pedestrian access from the city parking lot on Conway Street to Second Street School. School student parents/guardians may use the set of steps near Conway Street that lead to and from the playground.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription