082022_SecondStreet_hb_web-1.jpg

A portion of Second Street is now open to the public after the completion of part of the TIGER Grant Project. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The contractor for the TIGER Grant Project anticipates meeting its substantial completion/open to traffic date.

According to TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, Pace Contracting believes it is on track to open the roadway to traffic by the end of the day Monday.

