There has been a traffic pattern change on Second Street due to the ongoing TIGER Grant project.

Road closed
The sanitary sewer subcontractor planned to begin work Wednesday on Phase 2 of the project, requiring two lanes of Second Street to be closed to accommodate equipment and construction.
 
Phase 2 involves closing Ewing Street at Second Street. The traffic control plan will be in place for several weeks as the subcontractor moves from Ewing Street along Second Street toward Taylor Avenue, city officials said.
 
During this time Ewing Street at Second Street will be closed. Motorists will use Fourth, Conway and Steele streets.
 
Westbound Second Street (Bridge Street to Taylor Avenue) will be open to serve adjacent businesses and Second Street School. This will allow school traffic to enter at the normal driveway.
 
Eastbound Second Street (Taylor Avenue to Second Street School exit) will be closed. Traffic coming down Louisville Road hill will be detoured onto Taylor Avenue. Drivers coming into downtown Frankfort or South Frankfort along Louisville Road will need to detour down Lafayette Drive.
 
Traffic exiting Second Street School will be able to turn right or left.
 
For more information on the project, visit http://frankfort.ky.gov/558/TIGER-Project

