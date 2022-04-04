Pace Contracting is preparing the section of Second Street between Bridge Street and Shelby Street for constructing the asphalt pavement during the week of April 18 as part of the TIGER Grant project.

This section of Second Street remains closed to through traffic but local access is being provided to residences and businesses.

Road work
The contractor and affected utilities have extended their work into the section of Second Street between Shelby Street and Capital Avenue. They are also working on a short section of Shelby Street on both sides of Second Street. 
 
The block of Second Street between Shelby Street and Capital Avenue and the block of Shelby Street between Second Street and Third Street are now closed to through traffic but local access will be maintained to residences and businesses.
 
The road closed signs have been installed at the Second Street/Capital Avenue and Shelby Street/Third Street intersections.
 
The entire project is scheduled for substantial completion and open to traffic by Aug. 1. 

