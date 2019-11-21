Buffalo Trace visitors can watch the distillery become a winter wonderland next month.
The 21st annual Lighting of the Trace is set for Thursday, Dec. 5, and is open to families.
Activities will include carols, hearing Christmas stories from Santa’s elves and visiting the jolly old man himself.
A candlelight tour of the distillery will begin at 5:30 p.m. An hour later, City Commissioner Eric Whisman will press the “magic button” to light up more than 145,000 lights across the distillery. After the ceremony, Santa Claus will be in the clubhouse, along with cookies and hot chocolate.
The drive-through light display will be open for vehicles from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The gift shop will be open until 8 p.m. Visitors are asked to enter at the main distillery entrance. The event will take place regardless of weather conditions and is free.
Santa will return to Buffalo Trace throughout the holiday season on Dec. 12, 13 and 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Dec. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the clubhouse. Drive through the distillery to see holiday displays from Dec. 6 to Jan. 1 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.