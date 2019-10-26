The arts are alive in Frankfort.
Saturday, Nov. 2 will be a day to see artists in action as the Frankfort Arts Alliance Open Studio Event will be happening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This free to the public event features artists and fine crafts people of all mediums as they open their studios to the community for exhibits, talks, demonstrations and performances.
Close to 30 makers of all disciplines participate in the event as downtown- based artists host those from outer areas to promote cooperation and collaboration with each other and connect with Frankfort in new ways. This influx of creative energy is an exciting must see. Studios and work spaces throughout the downtown area will open throughout the event.
Painter Betty Beshoar, one of the many artists based in the McClure building, will lead a walking tour of the working studios in the downtown area. As she makes her way to each stop, she will point out additional artful points of interest the city has to offer. The tour begins at 10 a.m. on the Old Capitol Lawn, meanders through downtown, and ends at the former Good Shepherd School on Wapping Street. The walking tour was a highlight of the Arts Alliance spring event and promises to please. There will be lots to see and several new features.
Around town you will find new sculpture installations and two new murals in progress as part of Arts Downtown, organized by FrankArts. The works in progress can be seen with Anna Murphy painting a mural at Bourbon on Main and Giuseppe Percivati painting at Capital Cellars.
The former Good Shepherd School is a growing hub of creative energy with Kentucky Dance Academy offering a strong foundation. Here, you will find dance performances, open classes, and even a chance to dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy or have a special tea party with Clara and friends. Dance lovers of all ages are encouraged to peep join and view activities as the dancers prepare for their rendition of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker. “
Other happenings in the school include: On Tour acting school will have improv comedy performance and an open acting class so everyone can try it out. Toby Penney of Roaming Studios will host batik demonstrations by Doris Thurber, on site painting by multiple artists, and jewelry maker/ potter Jody Jaques . Join Larry Moore as he accompanies two Broadstone Publishing poets for a poetry reading and craft talk. Chris Smith will have his fire and forge out in full force at Catfish Alley, near Wapping Street. Other artists working will include painters, sculptors, fiber artists and jewelry designers. The visit will be well rounded with an open figure drawing session. Artists of all ages and experience levels, including no experience at all, are invited to join in and sketch a live model. This will be extra fun with models dressed in varying styles and costumes.
More art stops in town will include the studio of Anna Marie Pavlik with her widely respected printmaking, Three Elements Design and Silo Ridge Market, which will have over 30 local artists and makers to connect and sell their products to the community. This event has grown exponentially since the first Arts Alliance Open Studio earlier this year. The public is encouraged to get out and enjoy arts in a big way.
For more information and continuing updates on this and future events, follow the Frankfort Arts Alliance on Facebook or get in touch by email at FrankfortArtsAlliance@mail.com.