U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Paul is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive.
"He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," said Sergio Gor, Paul's deputy chief of staff.
Paul, a doctor, said he has not had symptoms.
"He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time," Gor added. "Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Paul."
Paul was the sole "no" vote on the $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill the Senate passed earlier this month.
Two House members, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, have tested positive.
The Senate was in session Sunday seeking a bipartisan response to the pandemic.
“Paul was the sole "no" vote on the $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill the Senate passed earlier this month.”
His karma just ran over his dogma.
