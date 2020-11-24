It’s the time of year filled with magic and wonderment as seen through the eyes of children and The State Journal, with the generous support of Whitaker Bank, is carrying on our annual tradition of printing children’s letters to Santa Claus.
If you have a child, grandchild or another young one in your life who is old enough write, we will accept your letters until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.
The children’s correspondence with Santa will be published in the Christmas Greetings section in the Dec. 18-20 weekend edition.
Letter may be emailed to santaletters@state-journal.com or sent to The State Journal, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Important note for young and old: The real letters will also be responsibly forwarded to the North Pole immediately after they are transcribed to our pages.
