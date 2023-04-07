Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of in-depth stories based on the findings of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report, which was funded in part by the city and a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council. The first, second, third, fourth and fifth parts can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/african-americans-very-literally-built-this-town/article_6249e51a-2469-11ed-b871-bba4a4457df5.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/frankfort-is-only-union-capital-that-fell-to-the-confederacy/article_9815afe2-3f41-11ed-9330-f74fe05b7e5b.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/challenges-abound-for-local-blacks-following-civil-war/article_62d9e498-5aa2-11ed-9ff5-9fc928373a6a.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/ku-klux-klans-attack-on-mail-carrier-suspended-postal-service-in-frankfort/article_dcbca284-ad66-11ed-8332-a373de02e1b1.html and https://www.state-journal.com/education/education-of-local-blacks-took-center-stage-after-civil-war/article_2a868076-bdc9-11ed-b1cf-73a98c1cb677.html

Reconstruction part 4

Separate Coach Law
U.S. Supreme Court 1896

The Kentucky General Assembly provided for racial segregation in railroad passenger cars by an act approved on March 15, 1892. The law stipulated that all passenger trains operating in the state must clearly label each coach as 'colored' or 'white.' When the act was challenged in court, federal judge John W. Barr ruled in 1894 that the act was unconstitutional because it interfered with interstate commerce; however, in a similar case in 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Plessy v. Ferguson that separate coaches were legal, with Kentuckian John Marshall Harlan, second from right, dissenting. (Photo courtesy of Kentucky Historical Society)
Plessy v Ferguson

