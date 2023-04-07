Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of in-depth stories based on the findings of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report, which was funded in part by the city and a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council. The first, second, third, fourth and fifth parts can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/african-americans-very-literally-built-this-town/article_6249e51a-2469-11ed-b871-bba4a4457df5.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/frankfort-is-only-union-capital-that-fell-to-the-confederacy/article_9815afe2-3f41-11ed-9330-f74fe05b7e5b.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/challenges-abound-for-local-blacks-following-civil-war/article_62d9e498-5aa2-11ed-9ff5-9fc928373a6a.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/ku-klux-klans-attack-on-mail-carrier-suspended-postal-service-in-frankfort/article_dcbca284-ad66-11ed-8332-a373de02e1b1.html and https://www.state-journal.com/education/education-of-local-blacks-took-center-stage-after-civil-war/article_2a868076-bdc9-11ed-b1cf-73a98c1cb677.html
Reconstruction part 4
In the years following the Civil War, while Blacks in Frankfort and around Kentucky created new lives, the white men in the state’s legal and political branches sought to pass laws that would guarantee complete segregation between the races.
Former Confederate states — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia — as well as Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia passed a series of segregation laws addressing virtually every aspect of life — including marriage, housing, public accommodations, retail businesses, restaurants, entertainment venues, prisons, cemeteries, schools, healthcare, voting, recreation and transportation.
Collectively known as Jim Crow laws, dozens were passed in the Kentucky General Assembly between 1866 and 1960. The majority are statutes, however, two laws addressing separate schools for white and Black children were included in the state’s Constitution.
Among the laws enacted during this period:
• Miscegenation — An 1866 law prohibited whites from marrying a “Negro or any descendant or any Negro to the third generation inclusive.” Laws in 1893 and again the following year repeated this prohibition.
• Education — Another 1866 law, this legislation gave districts the right to establish separate schools for white and Black students. It was reversed two years later only to be re-established in 1873 with the provision: “No colored school shall be located within one mile of a white school, except in cities and towns, where it may not be within 600 feet.” Eighteen years later, legislation made it unlawful for Blacks and whites to attend the same schools. Then in 1898, a provision was added to the state Constitution that directed the General Assembly to establish free public schools for white and Black children.
• Public accommodations and transportation — In 1868, a law prohibited the exclusion of passengers from railroads, streetcars, steamboats, coaches and other vehicles “based on race.” Legislation passed 12 years later permitted railroad companies to provide “equal but separate accommodations for white and colored passengers.” In 1892, an addition was tacked on to the law requiring railroads to provide separate coaches for white and Black passengers with signs designating each. It was extended to include that depots needed separate waiting rooms and mandated that “no person shall occupy the wrong room” two years later.
Passage of what became known as the Separate Coach Law drew outrage and strong opposition from African American leaders, who were focused on establishing schools for Black children not desegregating existing whites-only institutions. In Frankfort, both Black and white leaders would play a pivotal albeit unsuccessful role in combatting the law.
The General Assembly considered the legislation in February 1892. At around the same time, the Frankfort Roundabout published a short editorial, which favored the law and insisted African Americans wanted the legislation as well — even though no evidence was provided to support that declaration.
It read, in part, “The better class of the colored people of this state (and all other states for that matter) do not wish to be thrown in contact with white people in any social relations.”
Dr. Edward Ellsworth “E.E.” Underwood wrote a lengthy response to the editorial — calling it “full of illogical conclusions, narrow, biased, one-sided, unfair statement” that does “a rank injustice” to Black Kentuckians and “clearly shows that beneath it all there is lurking strong feelings of race prejudice.”
He stated African Americans who had been sending petitions to legislators were deeply interested in the matter and sternly opposed to any class legislation.
“Colored men, opposing the proposed law, are not asking for social equality but for equal rights,” Underwood wrote.
He also reminded readers of the patriotism of Blacks.
“When the stars and stripes have been fired upon they have defended them with valor. They have borne the wrongs of slavery … They now ask to be treated with justice … Let not the lawmakers of our beloved Commonwealth be guilty of inflicting a law so desperately impolite and so glaringly inhumane.”
The Anti-Separate Coach Law committee, formed by a group of concerned Frankfort citizens, met to discuss the situation after learning about the measure in late 1891. Among the committee members were Chapman C. Monroe, who was one of the first Kentucky State Normal School professors and served as chair, as well as Underwood, who was treasurer. Kentucky State Normal School President John H. Jackson, Rev. William A. Creditt, James M. Turner, Rev. Eugene Evans, William H. Mayo, Edward Lane and Rev. Fletcher (no first name was given).
Monroe and a group from the committee met with Gov. John Young Brown in December 1891 to present resolutions by the “better class of colored citizens of Kentucky.” During their presentation, group members stressed the progress made by African Americans since the end of the Civil War.
Monroe told the governor that not only was the law unnecessary but that it would “tend to check this rapid advancement and force the better class of colored Kentuckians to seek homes in a more congenial clime, where their civil rights were guaranteed, and their manhood respected.”
The group then implied that if segregation was necessary, it should be done by class and not by race.
Brown responded with a patronizing statement congratulating “Kentucky upon having such a class of intelligent, upright colored citizens.” The governor, however, deflected responsibility — saying that it was a matter for the legislature. But he did assure the group that he would not recommend its adoption in his annual message.
The proposed legislation was introduced in January 1892. When it was moved to the Joint Railroad Committee of the Senate and House, Jackson continued with the message of class over race distinctions.
“Some Blacks were low and depraved and unfit to associate with the decent,” he told lawmakers, adding that others were “ambitious and enterprising … loved their country, respected themselves and wanted to be near the better class of whites because of the refining and civilizing teaching such association imparted.”
The African American speakers also stressed their patriotism and reminded the committee of Kentucky’s neutrality during the Civil War, asking leaders, “Why not remain neutral now?”
Though Black men lead the opposition against separate coach laws, Monroe invited five African American women to speak to the legislative committee. One was Frankfort resident Lizzie E. Green.
In her comments she stressed that it is women’s work to educate their children and raise them to be law-abiding citizens. But she also pointed out, “We cannot acquire in a few years the culture and refinement that centuries of training in seminaries, colleges and intelligent home circles have given to other nations.”
And though she praised lawmakers for granting Blacks “equal educational facilities and compensations” as well as the State Normal School (now known as Kentucky State University), Green urged the committee to defeat separate coach legislation.
“… as representatives of the sovereignty of this grand old state, are on the eve of discussing a bill that abridges the freedom of its citizens, we pray that you will, with your usual magnanimity and chivalric deportment, consider what effect will be on the colored element,” she stated.
Green also broached the subject of class instead of race, telling those in attendance, “It [the law] makes no discrimination as to the condition of men, but classes all together according to color.
“Man can improve his condition. He can become refined and intelligent or remain ignorant, but he cannot change the color of his skin which is the indelible gift of the Allwise Creator,” she continued. “Why not legislate a measure that would make conditions and not color the basis?”
Despite their best efforts, the separate coach law was passed in the General Assembly on May 20, 1892, by a 59 to 25 vote. Brown, who reversed his position of support for African Americans, signed the bill into law four days later.
Blacks sought to overturn the law and in 1893 a Chicago newspaper reported that those in opposition established a headquarters in Frankfort and was in the process of raising funds to test the law in the court system.
Then, in 1898, the Court of Appeals held that the separate coach law was constitutional. However, by the time that case had reached the appeals court, the U.S. Supreme Court had already made “separate but equal” the law of the land in 1896 when it upheld a Louisiana state law in the Plessy vs. Ferguson case.
In fact, the lone voice of descent came from Frankfort’s own Justice John Marshall Harlan, who previously practiced law and served as a judge in Franklin County. Following the Civil War, Harlan was elected attorney general of Kentucky in 1863 — 14 years before being appointed to U.S. Supreme Court by President Rutherford B. Hayes. He served in that capacity for 34 years.
Although Harlan was a former enslaver and opponent of constitutional amendments such as abolishing slavery and extending voting rights and guaranteed citizenship to Black men, his views began to change by the 1870s. He dissented when the Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1875 was unconstitutional and that along with his descent of Plessy vs. Ferguson and others, earned him the nickname “The Great Dissenter.”
As for his dissent in Plessy vs. Ferguson, Harlan pointed out that the Louisiana statute is “inconsistent with the personal liberties” of white and Black citizens and “hostile to both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution of the United States.”
“If laws of like character should be enacted in the several states of the Union, the effect would be in the highest degree mischievous,” he wrote.
“Slavery as an institution tolerated by law would, it is true, have disappeared from our country, but there would remain a power in the states, by sinister legislation, to interfere with the blessings of freedom; to regulate civil rights common to all citizens, upon the basis of race; and to place in a condition of legal inferiority a large body of American citizens, now constituting a part of the political community, called the people of the United States, for whom and by whom, through representatives, our government is administrated.
“Such a system is inconsistent with the guarantee given by the Constitution to each state of a republican form of government, and may be stricken down by congressional action, or by the courts in the discharge of their solemn duty to maintain the supreme law of the land, anything in the Constitution or laws of any state to the contrary notwithstanding.”
One of the main issues during the 1899 gubernatorial race was the separate coach law. In August, the General Association of Colored Baptists of Kentucky, which included Robert Mitchell of Frankfort’s First Baptist Church, issued a declaration opposing candidates that supported the law.
Even though Black leaders had typically supported Republicans since the end of the Civil War, candidate William S. Taylor, who served as attorney general, refused to call for the law to be repealed, which resulted in a shift to Democratic candidate William Goebel. However, Goebel’s position was murky at best as he abstained from voting on the separate coach legislation while in the Kentucky Senate.
Taylor eventually vocalized his support for the law, which resulted in Black leaders backing him.
But the election — one of the most memorable in state history — was contentious and Goebel was declared the winner. On his way to his inauguration, Goebel was shot (a marker on the Old Capitol lawn marks the spot where he fell). He was sworn in on his deathbed.
With a new century on the horizon, Jim Crow laws remained on the books in the bluegrass state and would until mid-century — even as African Americans continued to fight for civil rights.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.