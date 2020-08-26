The community fireworks show slated for Friday, Sept. 4, has taken on a whole new meaning.
No longer a postponement of the traditional Fourth of July fireworks show, Frankfort Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 4075 in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery will honor entrepreneur and downtown merchant Tony Davis, who died on Aug. 16.
Davis was the owner and operator of Kentucky Knows, a specialty shop at 337 W. Broadway most known for its coffee made using Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels.
He was also a proud veteran of the Marine Corps and a member of the local VFW post.
“The fireworks display, named ‘Frankfort Knows Fireworks,’ in Davis’ memory, will be a way to unite residents in downtown Frankfort, a place Tony Davis loved and worked tirelessly to support,” said Daryl Casey, who serves as both senior vice commander and fireworks team lead at VFW Post 4075.
Casey said the fireworks display is a great way to honor Davis “not only as my friend, but also as a combat veteran and a man of the community.”
The fireworks show is sponsored by Buffalo Trace Distillery through proceeds from the 19th annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K. Held virtually this year, the race raised more than $21,000.
“(The distillery) is thrilled to again donate the proceeds to the Frankfort VFW Post 4075 to support the annual fireworks show,” said Kristie Wooldridge, Buffalo Trace spokesperson. “The distillery is also proud to honor the memory of longtime Buffalo Trace Distillery friend and supporter Tony Davis.”
The fireworks display will take place downtown, with the launch site being located off of Taylor Avenue and U.S. 127. The show will be visible from downtown Frankfort and start at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Folks are reminded of COVID-19 safety precautions and are asked to enjoy the show from their vehicles or an outdoor location 6 feet from others.
In the event of rain, the show will be moved to Saturday, Sept. 5.
For event updates, visit the VFW Post 4075 Facebook page.
“I hope the people of Frankfort and Franklin County will come and enjoy the fireworks,” Casey told The State Journal.
“We look forward to lighting up the sky in honor of Tony Davis.”
