Franklin County is on pace to set a record for the most reported COVID-19 cases in a month in September.

“We are averaging about 60 cases a day and have reported 771 cases in September alone,” Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “In August we were seeing an average of 45 cases per day and reported 1,073 cases.

“We are still trending in an upward manner and at this rate, September will break the record for the most cases reported in one month. We ask everyone to please, stay home if they are sick, wash their hands, wear a face covering, and get vaccinated.”

The county’s highest number of reported cases in one month was 1,205 in January 2021.

The health department announced an additional 253 confirmed cases of COVID since its last report on Thursday.

That brings the county’s total number of cases to 6,166 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Two more COVID-related deaths were reported Monday, bringing the county’s total to 68. There are currently 267 active cases in the county.

Anyone interested in a COVID vaccine may call the health department at 502-564-7647.

Free drive-thru COVID testing is available at the FCHD Public Health Center on the East-West Connector Monday through Friday.

“Thank you to our partners at Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools for providing these services to our community,” Parker said.

Testing is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7-9 a.m. and is open to anyone in the community. No registration is required.

On Tuesday and Thursday, testing is from 3-6 p.m. and is available only to FCS K-12 students, staff and their families. Registration is required and can be completed at fchd.org/makotest.

