COVID Testing - apex emerg

September had the second-highest total cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Franklin County Health Department reported 1,124 cases of COVID in September, which trails only January 2020 with 1,205 cases.

FCHD announced an additional 79 cases of COVID Thursday since its last report Monday, bringing the county’s total to 6,520 cases in the last 18 months.

There are currently 214 active COVID cases in the county.

A new COVID testing opportunity open to the community begins this weekend. Free drive-thru testing will be available at Juniper Hill Park on Saturdays and Lakeview Park on Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.

“A big thanks to Judge-Executive (Huston) Wells, Mayor (Layne) Wilkerson and City Manager Laura Hagg for allowing the lab to set up at Juniper Hill and Lakeview Park,” said Brittany Parker, the health department’s deputy director.

“This test is an oral/cheek swab. As with all testing opportunities we have advertised, FCHD is not the responsible party and folks who get tested through these facilities need to follow up with those facilities and follow their instructions to get their results.”

Apex Emergentology will be performing the test, and results should be available between 24-72 hours.

No pre-registration is required, but some from of identification is required.

The health department will be hosting two free community drive-thru clinics for flu shots in October at its Public Health Center at 851 East-West Connector.

The flu shot clinics will be Oct. 18 from 2-6 p.m. and Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

No registration is required, and those receiving flu shots are asked to bring their insurance card if applicable.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription