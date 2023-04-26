Garden Club of Frankfort.jpg

A home in the Reserve at Benson Creek that has been given a special certification by the National Wildlife Federation designating it as a wildlife habitat. (Photo submitted)

Seven gardens will be on the Living in History Home and Garden Tour sponsored by the Garden Club of Frankfort from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. In addition, several homes will be included on the tour.

Of special interest is a home in the Reserve at Benson Creek that has been given a special certification by the National Wildlife Federation designating it as a wildlife habitat.

